 

John Krasinski recalls stealing souvenir from 'The Office' set

John Krasinski played the role of Jim Halpert on all nine seasons of 'The Office'

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

John Krasinski recently shared that his last day on The Office set may have been emotional, but he didn’t leave without getting a souvenir.

The 44-year-old actor played the role of Jim Halpert on all nine seasons of the NBC comedy, which aired from 2005 to 2013.

John recently appeared on the Office Ladies podcast, hosted by his former costars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, John said, "I'm choking up just talking about it.”

He recalled how Greg Daniels, the show's co-creator, would enter and exit the on-screen Scranton venue Poor Richard's Dive Bar with the entire cast, and when they did it for the last time, that’s when Greg declared the show's official end.

"I think the color black came out of my mouth. It was just the scariest, most beautiful, horrific moment of my life,” John continued, adding that he took the company sign.

"I've always lied to Greg that I didn't take it, but I did. I stole it,” the IF director stated.

Previously, the 44-year-old actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight on the premiere of his film and shared that when it comes to doing a cameo in The Office spin-off, he would be willing to do it as “a favor” to Greg.

"As of now, I haven't been asked. But the truth is I'd do anything for Greg Daniels, it sounds like they have a really fun idea,” he had said. 

