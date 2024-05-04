 

Prince Harry faces humiliation as Royal family snubs Invictus Games' invite

Prince Harry set to embark on journey to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

Prince Harry “received no response” after he invited the Royal family to attend the 10th anniversary event of his Invictus Games, to be held on May 8.

The Duke of Sussex would soon fly to his home country to mark the 10-year celebration ceremony at the event at St Paul’s Cathedral.

While Meghan Markle would not be accompanying her husband for the event, it has been revealed that the Duke invited the members of the Royal family to grace the ceremony.

According to Page Six, a well-placed London socialite, who knows the feuding brothers, has confirmed that Harry invited William, and some other family members to the event.

However, they seemed to have snubbed his olive branch by not issuing any response for his invitation, the publication claimed.

It is pertinent to note here that William’s wife Kate Middleton is undergoing treatment for cancer and is on a break from her Royal duties.

As for William, he is said to have not forgiven Harry for attacking the Royal family since stepping down as senior working royal in 2020.

Nevertheless, King Charles may meet Prince Harry once he returns to the UK for the event. The two previously met in February right after the monarch made his cancer diagnosis public. 

