Prince William's frustration grows as Prince Harry garners more attention

Prince William cannot fathom the fact that Prince Harry has been able to make a name for himself even though he (William) is the next in line to the British throne, and it’s leaving him “frustrated.”



According to royal expert and author Tom Quin, the Duke of Sussex’s "globe-trotting freedom" is making the Prince of Wales “envious” of his own brother.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert delved into the relationship dynamics of the Royal brothers, claiming William is “a little jealous of Harry‘s ability to keep himself at the forefront of the news.”

"There has certainly been a shift in the relationship between Harry and his brother William and surprisingly there is even a bit of William that envies his brother’s globe-trotting freedom," he said.

The expert added, "William has always been more confident because he has always been a monarch in waiting, and for a long time that was enough to ensure he felt confident about his role and his future.

“But Harry has become such a thorn in the Royal Family side that he is getting a great deal of the attention that really should go to William and his father King Charles."

Even though Harry’s been in new for “all the wrong reasons,” William feels "frustrated that he doesn’t get the attention he should be getting” despite being the next in line.

"William’s view of Harry is that it’s a case of the devil having all the best tunes,” Quinn quoted a source, before adding, "For a long time, William simply felt that doing the right thing and being dutiful like his grandmother would stand him in good stead, but there’s a bit of William that feels that he needs a bit more edge to keep up with his little brother."