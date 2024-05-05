Nicole Kidman pens heartfelt tribute to husband Keith Urban

May 05, 2024
Nicole Kidman celebrated her love for her Husband Urban Keith with a sweet note.
On Saturday, May 4, the 59-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account to share her pictures from an outdoor photoshoot.
The post featured a collection of the Stepford Wives star’s photos combined into a video, showcasing her model figure in a white blouse and mini skirt.
In the caption the Grammy winner wrote a heartfelt note to the country singer, that read, “Nothing better than going home with U (heart emoji) @KeithUrban #GoHomeWU.”
Meanwhile, the Invasion actor set the video clip to the tune of Keith’s latest track, Go home W U, which is from The Fighter singer's upcoming new album.
Moreover, in the photos, Nicole can be seen posing in front of a white wall, supposedly outside her home. She completed her look with a pair of stockings, a gold neckpiece, and a pair of pumps.
For those unversed, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in 2006 and now share two daughters, 15-year-old Sunday Rose and 13-year-old Faith Margaret.