 

Nicole Kidman pens heartfelt tribute to husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for nearly two decades

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Nicole Kidman celebrated her love for her Husband Urban Keith with a sweet note.

On Saturday, May 4, the 59-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account to share her pictures from an outdoor photoshoot.

The post featured a collection of the Stepford Wives star’s photos combined into a video, showcasing her model figure in a white blouse and mini skirt.

In the caption the Grammy winner wrote a heartfelt note to the country singer, that read, “Nothing better than going home with U (heart emoji) @KeithUrban #GoHomeWU.”

Meanwhile, the Invasion actor set the video clip to the tune of Keith’s latest track, Go home W U, which is from The Fighter singer's upcoming new album.

Moreover, in the photos, Nicole can be seen posing in front of a white wall, supposedly outside her home. She completed her look with a pair of stockings, a gold neckpiece, and a pair of pumps.

For those unversed, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in 2006 and now share two daughters, 15-year-old Sunday Rose and 13-year-old Faith Margaret.

