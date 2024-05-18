Photo: Miley Cyrus confesses lying to Liam Hemsworth before marriage

Miley Cyrus recently got candid about her lies to former husband, Liam Hemsworth.

The Nothing Breaks Like A Heart crooner appeared for a confessional on Call Her Daddy podcast, and owned up to past lies.

When asked about who she lost her virginity to, the songstress recalled, “I was 16. It wasn’t Nick Jonas.”

“But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy,” she admitted.

She then explained that she lied to Chris about getting intimate with her former partners because she did not want to “seem like a loser.”

The 31-year-old reflected, “I lied and said that he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser.”

“He said, ‘Oh, who have you had s** with?’ And I couldn’t think of anyone, so I just made somebody up that I knew but we had never actually had s** before,” Miley also shared.

Later, she confessed being “attracted to girls way before [she] was ever attracted to guys.”

Spilling the beans on her teenage dating preferences, she disclosed, “I was like 11 or 12, my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn’t really understand it ― so I got most of my girlfriends to hook up with me.”

However, she added, “[Liam’s] friend ended up marrying him, and then it was like, ‘Oh now my friend is marrying someone you’ve hooked up with?’”

Miley also stated in conclusion, “So then when I was, like, 24, I had to say that I lied when I was 16. It was a lie that I held onto for, like, 10 years.”