 

Travis Kelce reacts to fans' friendship bracelet at Formula 1 Grand Prix

Travis Kelce received friendship bracelet from young fan at Formula 1 Grand Prix

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

Travis Kelce reacts to fans' friendship bracelet at Formula 1 Grand Prix

Travis Kelce received a friendship bracelet from a young fan at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami.

Kelce, who was representing Alpine Racing, a Formula 1 team he co-owns with his teammate, Patrick Mahomes, experienced a heartwarming moment.

The interaction was captured in a video shared by ESPN on Instagram, showcased the NFL star graciously accepting the homemade bracelet by a fan.

Dressed in a bright green outfit, Kelce looked casual during his appearance.

While accepting the bracelet he said to the fan, "You're too kind, thank you very much...I wish I had one to give him back."

The friendship bracelet is reminiscent of those popularized by Taylor Swift, who is in relationship with Travis Kelce, during her Eras Tour.

The video was captioned with, "Travis Kelce always makes time for friendship bracelets," a nod to his romance with the So High School hitmaker.

In addition to his NFL career, Travis Kelce has also entered the sports business world. In October 2023, he and his teammate Patrick Mahomes teamed up with famous athletes like golfer Rory McIlroy and boxer Anthony Joshua to invest 218 million dollars in Alpine Racing, a Formula 1 team, through their company, A&A Management.

More From Hollywood

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life
Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance

Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance
Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift
Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer

Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer
John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner

John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years
Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case

Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case
Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'

Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'
Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast

Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss
Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor

Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor
Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'