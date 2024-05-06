Travis Kelce reacts to fans' friendship bracelet at Formula 1 Grand Prix

Travis Kelce received a friendship bracelet from a young fan at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami.

Kelce, who was representing Alpine Racing, a Formula 1 team he co-owns with his teammate, Patrick Mahomes, experienced a heartwarming moment.

The interaction was captured in a video shared by ESPN on Instagram, showcased the NFL star graciously accepting the homemade bracelet by a fan.

Dressed in a bright green outfit, Kelce looked casual during his appearance.

While accepting the bracelet he said to the fan, "You're too kind, thank you very much...I wish I had one to give him back."

The friendship bracelet is reminiscent of those popularized by Taylor Swift, who is in relationship with Travis Kelce, during her Eras Tour.

The video was captioned with, "Travis Kelce always makes time for friendship bracelets," a nod to his romance with the So High School hitmaker.

In addition to his NFL career, Travis Kelce has also entered the sports business world. In October 2023, he and his teammate Patrick Mahomes teamed up with famous athletes like golfer Rory McIlroy and boxer Anthony Joshua to invest 218 million dollars in Alpine Racing, a Formula 1 team, through their company, A&A Management.