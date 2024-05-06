 

Kendrick Lamar drops third diss track against Drake in just 36 hours

Kendrick Lamar accused Drake of having a secret daughter in his diss track 'Not Like Us'

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

Kendrick Lamar dropped another diss track against Drake

Kendrick Lamar released another diss track targeting Drake.

The track, Not Like Us, released on Sunday marked the third diss track Kendrick has released against Drake in the span of 36 hours.

In Not Like Us, Kendrick accuses Drake of preferring younger women and makes provocative claims about his personal life, including allegation of a secret daughter.

The lyrics of "Not Like Us" include direct jabs such as "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young, You better not ever go to cell block one, To any bitch that talk to him and they in love, Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him"

The conflict between the two artists initially flared up after Kendrick Lamar targeted not only Drake but also J. Cole in his track First Person Shooter.

While J. Cole has since stepped back from the conflict, Drake has responded with his own insults, accusing Kendrick of domestic violence in his song Family Matters.

Drake has briefly responded to Kendrick's latest claims on his Instagram Story, dismissing the allegations.

"Nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me...these guys are in shambles," he wrote.

