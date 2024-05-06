Dwayne Johnson engages in intense battle with young fan

Dwayne Johnson took to his social media and shared a clip from his interaction with the boy

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has tugged at some heart strings by playing a game with a cute fan in the middle of his shopping.



On Sunday, May 5, the 52-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video playing rock, paper, scissors with the young boy.

In the video, the former wrestler and the kid are having an intense battle in the middle of a local store supposedly in a towel aisle.

The video begins with the kid challenging the rock for the game which includes different hand gestures. At first the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor won and offered a rematch.

“Aw, come on, you know I’m going for the rock all the time. Want to go again?” he asked, and the young fan agreed.

Then the rematch was followed by 4 draws in a row, and Johnson won again using "rock" but the face-off did not end there.

At a different place in the store, the run-in continued, and after two draws the young fan finally won and Johnson’s “mission passed!”

"Gotta respect this kid’s tenacity — he ain’t taking an L in public from The Final Boss,” the actor wrote in the caption, adding, “You know I wasn’t leaving this store without making sure this kid gets his ‘I beat the Rock at Rock, Paper, Scissors’ story.' "

“Good job, kid. Payback is coming!!" he added.