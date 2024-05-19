 

Taylor Swift shatters records in Stockholm with 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift made history with her debut Eras Tour show in Stockholm

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Taylor Swift made history during her debut Eras Tour concert in Stockholm, Sweden.

At Friends Arena, Swift told the crowd that they had broken the venue's attendance record.

Expressing her awe, the So Long, London hitmaker remarked, "My mind is absolutely blown for several reasons looking at this crowd tonight."

Swift further stated, "First of which is that I have never gotten to play a show in Stockholm before, and my first show looks like this." adding, "You have made this the highest attended show ever in this stadium."

In Stockholm, Swift thrilled fans with unexpected mashups featuring tracks from her beloved 1989 album.

She performed acoustic renditions of the her songs, Welcome to New York, Clean and Say Don't Go (vault track).

Notably, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce was not in the audience, despite attending her 87th Eras Tour show in Paris. 

