Gisele Bündchen reacts to ‘disrespectful’ Tom Brady Netflix roast

Gisele Bündchen is less than impressed with the “disrespectful” Tom Brady roast on the Super Bowl champion's Netflix roast.



The Brazilian model did not find the “jokes” funny regarding her marriage and split to the former NFL quarterback, a source has revealed to People Magazine.

Speaking of her reaction to the brutal roast on The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, the tipster said Gisele was "disappointed" by the jokes made about her personal life.

They revealed Gisele, who shares two kids with Brady, is "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show."

"As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted,” they added.

The insider continued: "This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history.

“She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing."

During the event, Kevin Hart grilled Brady, saying, "Single life is what you deserve,” before adding, “You had no choice, Gisele gave you an ultimatum. Gisele said, 'You retire or we're done.' That's what she said to you, Tom. 'You retire, or we're done.'”

“Let me tell you something, when you've got a chance to go eight in nine and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the (expletive) you gotta do,” he added.

Hart then went on to refer to Bunchen’s new romance with Joaquim Valente, joking how Brady, “the smartest quarterbacks to ever play the game,” did not release his wife was having an affair with the “karate man.”