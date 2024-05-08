Drake, Kendrick Lamar share one common factor amid rap war

Drake recently released 'The Heart Part 6' to address the accusations made by Kendrick Lamar

Amid Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud, there may be one person who is either getting nervous or just enjoying the millions of streams.

The rappers, who are currently embroiled in an epic rap war, share an agent, according to Page Six.

The outlet reported that Drake and Kendrick both are repped by booking agent Brent Smith of Wasserman Music.

“Is he picking sides? We guess rolling calls must be weird. Then again, maybe he’s laughing all the way to the bank, as the rival tracks have racked up millions of streams,” a rival agency told the publication.

The revelation comes after the Canadian rapper denied Kendrick’s accusations of him being a pedophile.

The American songwriter previously released two diss tracks Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us in which he claimed that Drake is interested in underage girls and also alleged that he’s harboring “sex offenders” at his label OVO.

“We gotta raise our daughters knowin’ there’s predators like him lurkin,” he crooned in Meet the Grahams.

As a response, Drake released The Heart Part 6 on Sunday night and addressed the accusations.

“Speakin’ of anything with a child, let’s get to that now / This Epstein angle was the shit I expected / TikTok videos you collected and dissected / Instead of being on some dis-direct shit / You rather f***ing grab your pen and misdirect shit,” Drake accused Kendrick of spreading lies.