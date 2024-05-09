Tattoo mishap draws Olivia Rodrigo cute response

A fan of Olivia Rodrigo had a tattoo mishap after she wanted to have the pop singer's lyrics on her wrist, but the singer responded to it in the cutest way possible.



Making a Tiktok, Grace Flemming shared her ordeal on the internet after her tattoo artist incorrectly wrote the Obsessed crooner's Hope Ur Ok lyrics that read "address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings" on her wrist, but later discovered it read "butter wings" instead of "butterfly wings."

Olivia, however, found this mishap funny. She left a comment on the video, HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC IM CHANGING IT TO BUTTERWINGS."

After the response, the 20-year-old said she was in a fix on whether to correct the mistake.

"Not changing it definitely makes it more unique and special. I kind of want to keep it, but also want to get the right lyrics," she added on a tattoo that she got in April. "Maybe I'll keep this one, and get the right lyrics somewhere else."

Describing the importance of lyrics, Grace said, "Everybody already has their own wounds or holes. So I take the (line), 'Address the letters to the holes of my butterfly wings,' (to say) if somebody's gonna say something mean, they can say it to me. But, it's just gonna go through me. It's gonna go through that hole."