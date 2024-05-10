A large part of industry 'does not accept me', says actor Aagha Ali

"The year my dramas got record-breaking TRPs, I did not even get nominated [in award shows]," he laments

Pakistani actor Aagha Ali. — Instagram/@aaghaaliofficial

Pakistani actor Aagha Ali has alleged that a big chunk of the media industry "does not accept him", claiming that they turn a blind eye to his work and do not review his dramas.

He made these comments while speaking during an interview with a YouTube podcast wherein he talked about why he doesn't attend award shows and why he only received one award during his almost 20-year long career.

"The year my dramas got record-breaking TRPs, I did not even get nominated. I don't go to award shows to just clap, however, I do want to go but I am upset with this part of industry which doesn't accept me but I do accept them," said the 37-year-old actor.

Ali said that he has acted in about 100 dramas in his career but he has received only one award. He added that he is "not part of any lobby" but he has an award by the public.

Recalling about the differences he had with some people in the media industry in 2014, Ali said that he had raised his voice and even left an award show.

"There are some people in our country who think that they are better than everyone and no one can say anything to them," said the actor.

Speaking about the Pakistani film industry, Ali said that they many movies were unsuccessful because it casted those who didn't know how to dance, made those heroes who didn't know how to act.