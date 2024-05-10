Was Justin Bieber's 'teary' selfie about Hailey's pregnancy?

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced their vow renewals and pregnancy via Instagram

Justin Bieber's teary-eyed selfie may have been about Hailey's pregnancy.

According to US Weekly, the 30-year-old singer shared pictures of himself crying which sparked major concern among fans. However, the carousel garnered a light-hearted comment from his wife who penned: “Pretty crier.”

Before announcing their pregnancy on Thursday, Hailey had confessed that she gets emotional over the thought of starting a family with Justin.

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” she told The Sunday Times in May 2023.

Moreover, she had also stated that they won’t announce their good news to the world during early stages of pregnancy.

“It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe,” Hailey had said.

After the couple announced their vow renewals and pregnancy via Instagram, a source told PEOPLE, “Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”