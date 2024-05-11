How Will Smith, Chris Rock bounced back from Oscars slap

Will Smith and Chris Rock have made peace after the infamous slap at the Oscars 2023.

At the Oscars, Will slapped Chris after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett’s alopecia. According to a friend of the duo, they were able to see how they both “crossed a line” and moved past it. The duo are now “good,” per their pal Cedric The Entertainer.

“That was one of those times, it was a moment in time where you're dealing with something that's very personal and family. It got done in front of everybody else,” he told The Mirror.

“But the thing about when something personal that happens, and I always say a smack is more personal than a punch. And so when someone smacks a person, you realise that something is very personal happening there. And that's what we didn't know as an audience," he explained.

"We only saw the result and then decided it was something. And that's what I was confident on. I was confident both of them understood what was happening at that moment and they got to get through it. And then we just saw a thing and we all reacted,” he noted.

"But both Chris and Will are able to, in hindsight, realise ‘we’ve both crossed the line and like, you know what, you good, my man? Thank you. And we'll get through it.’ And that's the thing about life, man, we can react and we can look at things and then we turn ourselves into these all knowing of a situation because we watched it and thought we knew exactly what happened. That's not true," he added.

Cedric also said that Will isn’t going to have a problem making a comeback, with Bad Boys 4 set to be released in a few weeks.