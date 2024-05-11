 

How Will Smith, Chris Rock bounced back from Oscars slap

Will Smith and Chris Rock have apparently moved on from the infamous Oscars slap

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Will Smith and Chris Rock have apparently moved on from the infamous Oscars slap 

Will Smith and Chris Rock have made peace after the infamous slap at the Oscars 2023.

At the Oscars, Will slapped Chris after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett’s alopecia. According to a friend of the duo, they were able to see how they both “crossed a line” and moved past it. The duo are now “good,” per their pal Cedric The Entertainer.

“That was one of those times, it was a moment in time where you're dealing with something that's very personal and family. It got done in front of everybody else,” he told The Mirror.

“But the thing about when something personal that happens, and I always say a smack is more personal than a punch. And so when someone smacks a person, you realise that something is very personal happening there. And that's what we didn't know as an audience," he explained.

"We only saw the result and then decided it was something. And that's what I was confident on. I was confident both of them understood what was happening at that moment and they got to get through it. And then we just saw a thing and we all reacted,” he noted.

"But both Chris and Will are able to, in hindsight, realise ‘we’ve both crossed the line and like, you know what, you good, my man? Thank you. And we'll get through it.’ And that's the thing about life, man, we can react and we can look at things and then we turn ourselves into these all knowing of a situation because we watched it and thought we knew exactly what happened. That's not true," he added.

Cedric also said that Will isn’t going to have a problem making a comeback, with Bad Boys 4 set to be released in a few weeks.  

More From Entertainment

Tate McRae reflects on SNL performance: 'It's so crazy'

Tate McRae reflects on SNL performance: 'It's so crazy'
Kelly Clarkson's THIS habit brews ‘tension behind scenes' of talk show

Kelly Clarkson's THIS habit brews ‘tension behind scenes' of talk show
‘Baby Reindeer' row rages on as Piers Morgan gets involved

‘Baby Reindeer' row rages on as Piers Morgan gets involved
Meghan Markle confirms Prince Harry's claims in 'Spare' are true? video

Meghan Markle confirms Prince Harry's claims in 'Spare' are true?
Prince William ignores Prince Harry as if he ‘no longer exists'

Prince William ignores Prince Harry as if he ‘no longer exists'
Princess Diana would be 'so proud' of Prince Harry for THIS reason

Princess Diana would be 'so proud' of Prince Harry for THIS reason
Prince Harry, Meghan talk about 'Nigerian Welcome' after King Charles snub: 'message is clear'

Prince Harry, Meghan talk about 'Nigerian Welcome' after King Charles snub: 'message is clear'
Prince Harry being offered millions to spill juicy Royal secrets in ‘Spare' sequel video

Prince Harry being offered millions to spill juicy Royal secrets in ‘Spare' sequel
Prince William rejects latest claims about Kate Middleton video

Prince William rejects latest claims about Kate Middleton
King Charles insists on strict terms for meeting with Prince Harry after UK snub video

King Charles insists on strict terms for meeting with Prince Harry after UK snub
Anti-monarchy group speaks out as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry

Anti-monarchy group speaks out as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry
King Charles meets with David Beckham after telling Prince Harry he's busy

King Charles meets with David Beckham after telling Prince Harry he's busy