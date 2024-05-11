Grandmother publicly hails Jay Z & Beyoncé twins for first time

In a rare update, the mother of Beyoncé opened up about the twins of the power couple for the first time in public.



In a chat with E! News, she said, "Rumi is amazing, an amazing artist, painter and creator," adding, "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment? All we talk about is creativity and fashion."

On the other hand, the 70-year-old said Sir is quite reserved compared to his sisters, noting, "Sir is very quiet," adding that he "does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much."

Recently, Rumi appeared on the Grammy winner chart breaker album Cowboy Carter's song Protector.

Apart from this, Jay and Beyoncé rarely took them in the public light.

In the meantime, the officials of the New York Museum reportedly denied the Single Ladies singer permission to promote her new album outside the venue.

They told Artnews.com, "[The museum] was not informed about and did not authorise this activation.”



It added, "However, we invite the public - including Beyonce and her devoted fans - to visit the museum May 16–20 when we present projections by artist Jenny Holzer on the facade of our iconic building to celebrate the opening of her major exhibition."