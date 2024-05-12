Neymar celebrates with baby daughter after Ronaldo's Al Nassr fail to beat Al Hilal

Al Hilal claim Saudi Pro League once again crushing Al Nassr's trophy dreams

Neymar celebrates Al Hial's victory over Ronaldo's Al Nassr. X/@Alhilal_EN

Al Hilal star Neymar celebrated on the field with his baby daughter on Saturday after his team trampled Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr's chances to bag a Saudi Pro League trophy with 2-1 win.



According to Goal, a video uploaded on X by Al Hilal's official page, the Brazilian footballer can be seen celebrating his team's 19th overall title with his seven-month-old daughter, Mavie, on the field before celebrating with his team in the dressing room.

Neymar, who now has 11 career league titles, also congratulated his team on an Instagram Story.

Neymar congratulates Al Hilal on 19th Saudi Pro League title. — Instagram/@neymarjr

The 32-year-old footballer and his ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi welcomed Mavie, in October 2023, a month before announcing their breakup.

He already has a son, Davi Lucca, whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas when he was about 19 years old.

Neymar, who has missed most of the season due to a serious knee injury with Brazil against Uruguay last October, is nearing a return but will play no part in Al-Hilal's remaining fixtures or in this summer's Copa America.

He has made only three appearances in the Saudi top flight before being condemned to the treatment table, registering two assists in that time.

Additionally, Al Hilal remain unbeaten in the Saudi Pro League this season with a record of 29 wins from 31 matches.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Neymar will be focused on his fitness ahead of Al Hilal's 2024-25 campaign.