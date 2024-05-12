 

Tyla makes shock admission about career: ‘I feel like it's in me'

Tyla is a South African singer who rose to fame after the release of her 2023 single 'Water'

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Tyla, who is a South African songstress, got candid about the thing that she always wanted to do.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Tyla rose to fame when her 2023’s track Water broke the internet. She has also been conferred with the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024 for the same record.

The singing sensation recently sat down for an interview with Elle and revealed that she "always wanted to see an African pop star".

She also confessed, "My parents always told me that I hated losing."

Tyla went on to admit, "Whenever I wanted something, I found a way to get it."

In the same chat, she added, "I feel like it's in me, but also I've just always wanted to see an African pop star. What the h***?"

"I want to see an African on the biggest stages. I want to see them winning awards next to the A-listers," Tyla observed.

Then, the 22-year-old weighed in on her future career plans and remarked, "I don't see an end, really."

Tyla, who turned head with her exquisite gown at this year’s Met Gala, also stated, "Let's say years from now if I stopped making music, I definitely see myself getting into other things like acting or fashion."

She also observed in conclusion, "I don't see it stopping. I just see it getting bigger and bigger and bigger."

