 

Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness drops big confession

Hugh Jackman and ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness share two kids

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Photo: Hugh Jackman’s ex Deborra-Lee Furness drops big confession

Hugh Jackman’s ex Deborra-Lee Furness got candid about her personal growth since parting ways from the Logan hitmaker.

For those unversed, Deborra-Lee Furness is the mother to two kids 23-year-old Oscar, and 18-year-old Ava with ex-husband Hugh Jackman.

Recently, the mother of two opened up about her twenty-seven years of marriage with Hugh and her evolution since calling it quits in 2023.

The 68-year-old started the chat by saying, "[I learned] that I'm strong and resilient. And that I—we are all a constant evolution."

Previously Deborra also touched on her divorce in a talk with Australia’s Daily Telegraph.

The actress, who made her comeback to big screens in 2016, said, "You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it.”

She also added at that time, “But I think it is probably our greatest gift."

Announcing their split last fall, the couple wrote in a statement, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

They added, “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," claiming, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

They also wrote in conclusion, “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives." 

