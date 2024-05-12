'Baby Reindeer' victim slams Netflix for not 'protecting' Martha

Baby Reindeer follows the story of Richard Gadd's real-life experience with the stalker

A woman named Laura claims that Netflix and Baby Reindeer didn’t do a very good job hiding the real identity of Martha.



In an exclusive chat with Mirror, Laura, who is also the Scottish woman’s stalking victim, said that it’s “shocking” that the streaming giant “didn’t even attempt to hide her identity.”

“Even if she wasn’t mentally ill, if you are doing a show billed as a true story where the people are still alive and might be harmed, there is a duty of care. But she seems obviously so mentally ill. They haven’t done enough to protect her,” she said after Piers Morgan’s recent interview with Fiona Harvey, who inspired the show, went viral.

Moreover, Laura pointed out that the similarities between Martha and her stalker Fiona were so striking that anyone could easily trace her down.

“It was obvious to me and to a lot of other people that she was my stalker. They made her a lawyer. That detail didn’t have any bearing on the story. They could have made her a doctor, or an accountant,” she explained.

Laura further emphasized: “The only thing they changed about her was her name. The lady Jessica who played Martha was excellent… she sounds like her, she looks like her. I mean, she had the same laugh, even the same slightly kind of funny waddling walk. Even when I briefly employed her, she would do the same sort of things.”