WATCH: Afghan fan misbehaves with Shaheen Afridi in second T20I

Security takes swift action and removes fan from ground

An Afghan spectator misbehaved with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi during the second T20I match against Ireland on Sunday in Dublin.



According to the details, the incident took place as the star pacer was going towards the ground from the dressing room.

Initially, Shaheen ignored the Afghan fan using foul language against him, however, he informed the security personnel present at the venue after the spectator did not stop.

Following this, the security took swift action and removed the fan from the ground.

Pakistan on Sunday played the second match of the T20I series against Ireland and inflicted defeat on the hosts by seven wickets, levelling the series 1-1.

Shaheen also completed 300 wickets in international cricket after dismissing Irish captain Paul Stirling during the match. However, he conceded 49 runs.



The series finale will be held at the same venue on April 14.

