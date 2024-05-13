 

Rihanna celebrates Mother's Day with stunning style

Rihanna snaps in dramatic outfit on Mother's Day with A$AP Rocky

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Rihanna celebrates Mother's Day with stunning style

On Mother's Day, Rihanna decided to step out in an eye-catching style after she slipped into a stunning red gown and gloves.

Along with her partner A$AP Rocky, the Grammy winner added various accessories to her dramatic Comme des Garçons outfit including clutch bag of Gucci, and heels from Amina Muaddi.

Giving a last touch to her look, the RiRi singer-styled blonde locks straight with a dark red lipstick.

The outing of the pair comes after the celebration of their son RZA's second birthday.

The parents-of-two organized the party for their eldest son - who was born on May 11, 2022 -  at Color Factory in New York City.

In terms of parenting, an insider earlier confided to People about Rihanna and A$AP effort to raise children together,

"They're doing a great job raising their kids. He's very supportive of Rihanna too," the bird chirped. 

"They're both extremely driven and hard-working. He's the same way — you'll never hear him complain. They're amazing together. Rihanna truly seems the happiest."

More From Showbiz

Jennifer Lawrence cracks witty joke over 'conversion therapy'

Jennifer Lawrence cracks witty joke over 'conversion therapy'
'Dancing On Ice' star Sonny Jay, Danielle Peazer share major family update

'Dancing On Ice' star Sonny Jay, Danielle Peazer share major family update
Khloe Kardashian feels appreciated by daughter, True on Mother's Day

Khloe Kardashian feels appreciated by daughter, True on Mother's Day
Taylor Swift marks Mother's Day with mom Andrea in the 'Eras Tour' crowd

Taylor Swift marks Mother's Day with mom Andrea in the 'Eras Tour' crowd
'Deadpool' draws Ryan Reynolds kids screams

'Deadpool' draws Ryan Reynolds kids screams
Katy Perry plans to exit 'American Idol' in noisy way

Katy Perry plans to exit 'American Idol' in noisy way
Deborra Lee reveals life plans after Hugh Jackman breakup

Deborra Lee reveals life plans after Hugh Jackman breakup
'Furiosa' director eagers to direct 'Thor 5' for Chris Hemsworth

'Furiosa' director eagers to direct 'Thor 5' for Chris Hemsworth
Jennifer Garner, John Miller to call off the wedding?

Jennifer Garner, John Miller to call off the wedding?
Cindy Crawford reveals emotional turmoil after only brother's death

Cindy Crawford reveals emotional turmoil after only brother's death
Katy Perry stuns fans with 'magical' Disney princess transformation

Katy Perry stuns fans with 'magical' Disney princess transformation
Leonardo DiCaprio, James Cameron clashed on 'Titanic' line

Leonardo DiCaprio, James Cameron clashed on 'Titanic' line