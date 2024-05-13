Rihanna celebrates Mother's Day with stunning style

Rihanna snaps in dramatic outfit on Mother's Day with A$AP Rocky

On Mother's Day, Rihanna decided to step out in an eye-catching style after she slipped into a stunning red gown and gloves.



Along with her partner A$AP Rocky, the Grammy winner added various accessories to her dramatic Comme des Garçons outfit including clutch bag of Gucci, and heels from Amina Muaddi.

Giving a last touch to her look, the RiRi singer-styled blonde locks straight with a dark red lipstick.

The outing of the pair comes after the celebration of their son RZA's second birthday.

The parents-of-two organized the party for their eldest son - who was born on May 11, 2022 - at Color Factory in New York City.

In terms of parenting, an insider earlier confided to People about Rihanna and A$AP effort to raise children together,

"They're doing a great job raising their kids. He's very supportive of Rihanna too," the bird chirped.

"They're both extremely driven and hard-working. He's the same way — you'll never hear him complain. They're amazing together. Rihanna truly seems the happiest."