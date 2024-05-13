King Charles ‘filled with horror' at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's projects

King Charles is plagued with tension surrounding the next tell-all memoirs Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could write.



According to author Tom Quinn, the King “is not in a forgiving mood” toward Harry with all that “hanging over his head.”

Ever since Harry, the Duke of Sussex, published his memoir Spare, his relationship with the royals has worsened. Despite its effects, Harry later shared that had to cut many parts of the book out and had enough material for two books.

"For all her efforts to make a success of her new online business, America Riviera Orchard, Meghan knows that a personal memoir of her time in the UK as a working royal would sell millions of copies and make her the sort of money she craves,” he told The Mirror.

"She is also acutely aware that such a book would only boost traffic to her new online business. All this fills King Charles with horror because Harry is bound to be a major contributor to the book,” he continued.

"And we know there is a lot more material. After the publication of Spare, Harry himself said he had enough material for two books. With all this hanging over his head, Charles is not in a forgiving mood,” he noted.

Concluding his analysis, Tom went on to explain that the Sussexes think they’re the ones that deserve an apology. "If Harry were to say to his father and brother, ‘Look I’ve gone too far. I’ll stay quiet now and there will be no more embarrassing revelations,’ it might be different. But Harry is in no mood to apologize – like his wife, he still believes that all the apologies need to come from his family," he said.