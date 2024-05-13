Khloe Kardashian feels appreciated by daughter, True on Mother's Day

May 13, 2024
Khloé Kardashian just revealed to her followers how her daughter contributed to making her Mother’s Day special this year.
The 39-year-old TV personality took to her official Instagram account to upload a Story featuring treats and gifts she got from her 6-year-old daughter, True.
On Sunday, May 12, she posted a picture of a delicious yogurt breakfast topped with strawberries and granola that she received. Pink flowers and a card for Kardashian could also be seen.
The Good American co-founder shared a snap offering a closer look to the card having a paper flower cutout on it with a purple handle spelling out her daughter's name.
As she opened up the card, the words "My Mother: A True Story," which was "written and illustrated" by True could be read.
The reality TV star posted a picture where the assorted pink flowers she received in a Mother's Day bouquet alongside a note wishing her a "Happy Mother's Day" could be seen.
Khloé Kardashian shares daughter, True and son Tatum with ex, Tristan Thompson.