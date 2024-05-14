Ryan Reynolds' film 'If' gets shocking reaction from his own kids

Ryan Reynolds' latest film IF may have just premiered on May 13, but the actor's children have been eagerly anticipating its release for quite some time.



The father of four revealed that his kids have been obsessed with the trailers way before the film finally hit the big screens.

"They've seen the trailer, and they don't stop watching the trailer," Reynolds shared with People.

"They love the trailers, and then they watch all those little thirty-second spots that you can YouTube. They're pretty obsessed with it," he added while walking the red carpet.

Reynolds, 47, also shared that his kids are absolutely fond of his costar Cailey Fleming.

IF follows the story of a girl with extraordinary abilities to see everyone's imaginary friends. She uses her gift to reunite forgotten imaginary friends with their respective kids.

The first trailer of this live action Pixar film features Reynolds tiptoeing into a child's bedroom, with the words, "What if everything you believed as a kid was real?" flashing on the screen.

The closet then opens to reveal a large, furry, purple imaginary friend (voiced by Carell) who steps out and says hi before unleashing a massive sneeze.

The star-studded premiere at the SVA Theater in New York City was attended by the film's writer-director John Krasinski, his wife Emily Blunt, and a host of other A-listers including Reynolds, Steve Carell, Maya Rudolph, Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon, Awkwafina, Amy Schumer, Bobby Moynihan, Christopher Meloni, and Fleming. Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, also lends her voice to a character in the movie.

IF marks a reunion for The Office co-stars John Krasinski and Steve Carell, with Carell leaving the beloved NBC sitcom in 2011 in season seven.

IF hits theatre on Friday, May 17.