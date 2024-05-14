K-pop star Ailee to marry THIS 'Single's Inferno' contestant

Ailee revealed she is planning her marriage in 2025

Amy Lee a.k.a., Ailee's husband is to be revealed after she headlined for engagement news and wedding plans.



According to News 1, an insider reported on Tuesday that Ailee has got engaged to a former contestant of Single’s Inferno, Choi Sihun.

The statement by the source close to the singer shut down the rumors that she was dating a non celebrity entrepreneur.

“Ailee, who revealed she was engaged in March, will be marrying Choi Si Hoon,” the source said, adding that her fiance is currently running a restaurant in Seoul, a city in South Korea.

“Choi Si Hoon currently owns a business in Jongno, Seoul,” the insider noted. Ailee has not addressed these claims yet.

It is pertinent to mention that in March 2024, Ailee's agency confirmed her engagement and revealed that she plans to get married in 2025.

“Ailee is currently dating a non-celebrity man, whom she was introduced to by her acquaintance, with the goal of getting married next year,” Ailee’s agency A2Z Entertainment's statement reads.

Who is Choi Si Hoi?

Besides managing a restaurant in Seoul, Choi Si Hoi is an emerging star in the South Korean Industry.

He is famously known for being a contestant in the first season of Single’s Inferno streamed on Netflix.

Moreover, he has appeared in various Korean TV shows and movies including The New Employee, I Ate Well Today, Romanced, and Clumsy Love.