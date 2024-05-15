 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confirm Archewell is ‘full compliant' over delinquent row

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speak about rumours surrounding their charity

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a special statement with reference to recent hearsay about their charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who jointly run The Archwell Foundation, are declared delinquent due to non-payment of dues.

A representative for AWF told The Mirror: "We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing. Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing."

The couple recently received a letter from California’s state attorney, claiming that Archewell is “not in good standing” after the couple were rumored to have only been working “one hour per week” on it.

The letter read: “An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds. The organization may also be subject to penalties, and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry.”

