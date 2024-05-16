Victoria Justice wants Dan Schneider to apologize for 'Quiet on Set' claims

Victoria Justice's statement comes after 'Quiet on Set' accused Dan Schneider of inappropriate behavior

Victoria Justice has finally spoken out on Quiet on Set accusations.

Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV made strong claims against producer Dan Schneider in which they detailed his “inappropriate behavior and misconduct” towards child actors.

The show also accused dialogue coach Brian Peck of sexual abuse as Drake Bell shared the ordeal he had to face when he was 15-years-old.

Breaking her silence, Victoria said in a new interview with Marie Claire, “Something that was very evident in the documentary is that Dan had a very large ego. Sometimes that ego clouded his better judgment and affected the way he treated people, and there were times I felt like I was being treated unfairly.”

Victoria kicked off her career as Lola Martinez on Zoey 101 before earning her own show Victorious in 2010.

The 31-year-old actress clarified that while Dan’s “mistreatment” towards her was never sexual, he still owes an apology to her for his conduct being “poor in taste.”

“I’m not condoning any of his behavior. At the end of the day, my relationship with Dan is a very complex one: I met him when I was 12 years old, and he’s the person that gave me this big break. He completely changed my life. Most likely I wouldn’t be here where I am today if it weren’t for him,” she said.

Victoria further added, “For that I will always be grateful. After watching his apology, I think he recognizes that he did a lot of things wrong, and I think if he could step back into a time machine, he would do a lot of things differently.”