King Charles backs Prince William as he issues fresh warning

King Charles has continued to extend support to his elder son Prince William in his efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and build stronger health systems, food security and climate resilience



Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared Prince William’s photos and statement on the royal family’s website to show him support as the Prince of Wales attended event celebrating efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance.



The palace says, “The Prince of Wales, today spoke at an event celebrating global efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and build stronger health systems, food security and climate resilience.



“His Royal Highness became Patron of a new appeal to create The Fleming Centre in 2023. Based at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, the development of the Centre is being led by Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, and will drive a worldwide movement to tackle AMR.”

The statement further says that AMR occurs when the microbes that cause infections develop resistance to treatments such as antibiotics and as a result infections become difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, disability, and death.

“Antimicrobial resistance threatens our health, our environment, our livelihoods and our future. Unless we act now and together, the ripple effects of drug resistance will be felt across generations, jeopardising the wellbeing of our children and our grandchildren,” Prince William has warned while addressing the event.