 

King Charles backs Prince William as he issues fresh warning

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared Prince William's photos and statement on the royal family's website

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

King Charles backs Prince William as he issues fresh warning

King Charles has continued to extend support to his elder son Prince William in his efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and build stronger health systems, food security and climate resilience

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared Prince William’s photos and statement on the royal family’s website to show him support as the Prince of Wales attended event celebrating efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance.

The palace says, “The Prince of Wales, today spoke at an event celebrating global efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and build stronger health systems, food security and climate resilience.

“His Royal Highness became Patron of a new appeal to create The Fleming Centre in 2023. Based at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, the development of the Centre is being led by Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, and will drive a worldwide movement to tackle AMR.”

The statement further says that AMR occurs when the microbes that cause infections develop resistance to treatments such as antibiotics and as a result infections become difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, disability, and death.

“Antimicrobial resistance threatens our health, our environment, our livelihoods and our future. Unless we act now and together, the ripple effects of drug resistance will be felt across generations, jeopardising the wellbeing of our children and our grandchildren,” Prince William has warned while addressing the event.

More From Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romantically celebrate anniversary: See pic

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romantically celebrate anniversary: See pic
Meghan Markle knows Prince Harry's the reason she's propelled as a cable TV actress video

Meghan Markle knows Prince Harry's the reason she's propelled as a cable TV actress
Suri Cruise avoids celebrity lifestyle after turning 18? Expert reveals

Suri Cruise avoids celebrity lifestyle after turning 18? Expert reveals
'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to walk all over the Royals'

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to walk all over the Royals'
Prince Harry breaks silence as King Charles takes major step against him, Meghan

Prince Harry breaks silence as King Charles takes major step against him, Meghan
Will Smith shares relationship update

Will Smith shares relationship update
Kate Middleton reacts to Prince Harry's apology?

Kate Middleton reacts to Prince Harry's apology?
King Charles, Prince William desperate to stop Harry and Meghan's future ‘faux-Royal' tours

King Charles, Prince William desperate to stop Harry and Meghan's future ‘faux-Royal' tours
Queen Camilla surprises guests at opening session of Charleston Festival 2024

Queen Camilla surprises guests at opening session of Charleston Festival 2024
Jennifer Lopez's plan to save Ben Affleck marriage backfires video

Jennifer Lopez's plan to save Ben Affleck marriage backfires

Prince William opens up about major threat to future generations: 'act now' video

Prince William opens up about major threat to future generations: 'act now'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take major decision amid marital troubles

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take major decision amid marital troubles