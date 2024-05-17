 

Kate Middleton reacts to Prince Harry's apology?

Prince Harry has reportedly finally offered an apology to Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Kate Middleton reacts to Prince Harry’s apology?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently reacted to her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s sincere feelings as the Duke has reportedly finally offered an apology to her.

This has been claimed by Woman’s Day in its report titled “Back in the UK for the first time in months, Prince Harry was desperate to see Kate Middleton.”

The outlet claimed Archie and Lilibet doting father also begged 'please forgive me Kate', adding that he was also “desperate” to negotiate a face-to-face talk with the future queen, who was once very close to him.

The same report also claimed “Putting the right spin on Harry’s ‘sorrys’ is not going to change the fact he sold them out or that he crossed an uncrossable line when he attacked Kate.

“She’s certainly in no rush to see him again, not until things are completely patched up between him and William – and that doesn’t look very likely!”

The report quoted royal expert Tom Quinn as saying that he believes Kate was agreeable to a “family meeting,”

The royal expert claimed, “William hates the idea of meeting Harry again. For Kate it’s different. She finds the idea of meeting Harry far less awkward, just as long as Meghan isn’t around.”

More From Entertainment

King Charles, Prince William desperate to stop Harry and Meghan's future ‘faux-Royal' tours

King Charles, Prince William desperate to stop Harry and Meghan's future ‘faux-Royal' tours
Queen Camilla surprises guests at opening session of Charleston Festival 2024

Queen Camilla surprises guests at opening session of Charleston Festival 2024
Jennifer Lopez's plan to save Ben Affleck marriage backfires video

Jennifer Lopez's plan to save Ben Affleck marriage backfires

Prince William opens up about major threat to future generations: 'act now' video

Prince William opens up about major threat to future generations: 'act now'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take major decision amid marital troubles

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take major decision amid marital troubles
Queen Camilla gives new update on King Charles cancer treatment

Queen Camilla gives new update on King Charles cancer treatment
Jennifer Lopez fuels Ben Affleck divorce rumors further with THIS move

Jennifer Lopez fuels Ben Affleck divorce rumors further with THIS move
Prince Harry in 'pain,' knows King Charles refusal 'had nothing to do with schedules'

Prince Harry in 'pain,' knows King Charles refusal 'had nothing to do with schedules'
Meghan Markle 'desperate' to 'start fresh' as mistakes come to surface

Meghan Markle 'desperate' to 'start fresh' as mistakes come to surface
‘Peace loving' King Charles wants Prince Harry to ‘grow'

‘Peace loving' King Charles wants Prince Harry to ‘grow'
Meghan Markle ‘rebellion' towards King Charles makes her appealing: Expert

Meghan Markle ‘rebellion' towards King Charles makes her appealing: Expert
Ben Affleck leaves Brentwood home amid Jennifer Lopez split rumours

Ben Affleck leaves Brentwood home amid Jennifer Lopez split rumours