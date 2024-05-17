Girls Aloud drop surprise album ahead of reunion tour

Girls Aloud came up with a surprise release for their fans ahead of their much-anticipated reunion tour.

The British pop girl band is all set to kick off their UK and Ireland tour on Friday and to mark the date they revealed a new mashup album of their super hits.

The megamix titled, The Whole Damn Show Megamix is a blended version of its 27 fan favorites and iconic hits.

The Alias assorted the brand-new mash-up, which also features the late member Sarah Harding.

Right now the mega mix is available on online streaming channels only while its limited 12” ultra vinyl copy will be released on August 2.

Despite the bandmates’ excitement for their reunion tour after 11 years, Kimberly, one of the brand members opened up about missing Sarah.

Taking to her Instagram account she shared some snaps from rehearsals on Thursday writing, “We've had the BEST time creating this show for you (Sarah) and being back with my girls has been incredibly emotional but soooooo special.”

For those unversed, the girls' band including Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, late Sarah Harding and Cheryl was created at ITV’s talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.