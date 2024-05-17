 

Girls Aloud drop surprise album ahead of reunion tour

Girls Aloud massive reunion tour will begin today May 17 in Dublin

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Girls Aloud drop surprise album ahead of reunion tour

Girls Aloud came up with a surprise release for their fans ahead of their much-anticipated reunion tour.

The British pop girl band is all set to kick off their UK and Ireland tour on Friday and to mark the date they revealed a new mashup album of their super hits.

The megamix titled, The Whole Damn Show Megamix is a blended version of its 27 fan favorites and iconic hits.

The Alias assorted the brand-new mash-up, which also features the late member Sarah Harding.

Right now the mega mix is available on online streaming channels only while its limited 12” ultra vinyl copy will be released on August 2.

Despite the bandmates’ excitement for their reunion tour after 11 years, Kimberly, one of the brand members opened up about missing Sarah.

Taking to her Instagram account she shared some snaps from rehearsals on Thursday writing, “We've had the BEST time creating this show for you (Sarah) and being back with my girls has been incredibly emotional but soooooo special.”

For those unversed, the girls' band including Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, late Sarah Harding and Cheryl was created at ITV’s talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

Lainy Wilson reflects on humble beginnings
Lainy Wilson reflects on humble beginnings
John Legend pens sweet tribute on son Miles' big day
John Legend pens sweet tribute on son Miles' big day
Real inspiration behind John Krasinski, Ryan Reynold's new movie revealed video
Real inspiration behind John Krasinski, Ryan Reynold's new movie revealed
Cinematic journey: European Film Festival returns to Pakistan
Cinematic journey: European Film Festival returns to Pakistan
Kanye West's bold career move could end Bianca Censori marriage: Expert
Kanye West's bold career move could end Bianca Censori marriage: Expert
Billie Eilish drops third studio album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'
Billie Eilish drops third studio album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'
Cardi B labels career as first priority while talking Offset breakup
Cardi B labels career as first priority while talking Offset breakup
Vanessa Hudgens causes filming shift in Bad Boys sequel, says Will Smith
Vanessa Hudgens causes filming shift in Bad Boys sequel, says Will Smith
Sabrina Carpenter details love life with 'best friend' Barry Keoghan
Sabrina Carpenter details love life with 'best friend' Barry Keoghan
Bruce Willis' daughter offers update on her father's condition amid dementia struggle
Bruce Willis' daughter offers update on her father's condition amid dementia struggle
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry breaks silence on 'painful' abortion experience
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry breaks silence on 'painful' abortion experience
Chris Pratt mourns loss of stunt double Tony McFarr
Chris Pratt mourns loss of stunt double Tony McFarr