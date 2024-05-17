Sir Elton John 'disillusioned' after hurtful snub

Sir Elton John is reportedly upset over his latest snub by Disney.



As fans will know, Disney dropped the official trailer for The Lion King spinoff, Mufasa: The Lion King last month.

In this trailer, it was revealed that Elton John had been replaced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, an American songwriter and actor, who has also composed music for various Disney projects such as Hamilton, Incanto and Moana.

As per the latest findings of In Touch Weekly, an insider shared that “after gifting the studio with such timeless classics as ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ and ‘Circle of Life,’ Elton has been blindsided by this egregious snub.”

They went on to address, “To have his legacy disregarded in such a callous manner is a bitter pill to swallow.”

“He feels hurt and disillusioned by Disney’s actions!” the insider also claimed before resigning from the chat.

For those unversed, the legendary singer was conferred with an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Can You Feel the Love Tonight from the 1994’s The Lion King.