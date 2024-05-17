 

Sir Elton John 'disillusioned' after hurtful snub

Sir Elton John is reportedly not taking his latest snub lightheartedly

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Sir Elton John 'disillusioned' after hurtful snub

Sir Elton John is reportedly upset over his latest snub by Disney.

As fans will know, Disney dropped the official trailer for The Lion King spinoff, Mufasa: The Lion King last month.

In this trailer, it was revealed that Elton John had been replaced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, an American songwriter and actor, who has also composed music for various Disney projects such as Hamilton, Incanto and Moana.

As per the latest findings of In Touch Weekly, an insider shared that “after gifting the studio with such timeless classics as ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ and ‘Circle of Life,’ Elton has been blindsided by this egregious snub.”

They went on to address, “To have his legacy disregarded in such a callous manner is a bitter pill to swallow.”

“He feels hurt and disillusioned by Disney’s actions!” the insider also claimed before resigning from the chat.

For those unversed, the legendary singer was conferred with an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Can You Feel the Love Tonight from the 1994’s The Lion King.

Netflix 'Bridgerton' boss teases season 4 production
Netflix 'Bridgerton' boss teases season 4 production
Girls Aloud drop surprise album ahead of reunion tour
Girls Aloud drop surprise album ahead of reunion tour
Lainy Wilson reflects on humble beginnings
Lainy Wilson reflects on humble beginnings
John Legend pens sweet tribute on son Miles' big day
John Legend pens sweet tribute on son Miles' big day
Real inspiration behind John Krasinski, Ryan Reynold's new movie revealed video
Real inspiration behind John Krasinski, Ryan Reynold's new movie revealed
Cinematic journey: European Film Festival returns to Pakistan
Cinematic journey: European Film Festival returns to Pakistan
Kanye West's bold career move could end Bianca Censori marriage: Expert
Kanye West's bold career move could end Bianca Censori marriage: Expert
Billie Eilish drops third studio album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'
Billie Eilish drops third studio album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'
Cardi B labels career as first priority while talking Offset breakup
Cardi B labels career as first priority while talking Offset breakup
Vanessa Hudgens causes filming shift in Bad Boys sequel, says Will Smith
Vanessa Hudgens causes filming shift in Bad Boys sequel, says Will Smith
Sabrina Carpenter details love life with 'best friend' Barry Keoghan
Sabrina Carpenter details love life with 'best friend' Barry Keoghan
Bruce Willis' daughter offers update on her father's condition amid dementia struggle
Bruce Willis' daughter offers update on her father's condition amid dementia struggle