Photo: Jennifer Lopez faces new troubles amid Ben Affleck marital woes?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly “extremely stressed” over her latest career failure.

While grappling with Ben Affleck divorce rumours, the multihyphenate has to deal with the pressure of “disastrous ticket sales” for her This Is Me … Live tour, as per the findings of In Touch Weekly.

A tipster privy to the outlet recently spilled the beans, “Even at heavily reduced prices, they aren’t in demand.”

They also added, “Her manager, Benny [Medina], is blaming everyone around him for the low sales even though he put the tour together alongside Live Nation.”

Speaking of Jennifer’s tour, which is scheduled to kick off this June, the source branded her decision to plan “on a tour this size” nothing but a “big mistake.”

They also spoke of the Batman Begins alum, “Ben hates being in the public eye so much and he’s pissed that it’s 24/7 scrutiny because of the attention Jennifer brings too.”

This comes after another insider share with the outlet that “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for."

The source also maintained, "They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” after which they resigned from the chat.