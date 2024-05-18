Aubrey O'Day reacts to video of Diddy assaulting Carrie

Aubrey O'Day has claimed more Diddy stories after the news of assault on Cassie Ventura resurfaced

Aubrey O'Day has joined the voices expressing shock and dismay over recently surfaced footage of Sean Diddy Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.



"The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine," wrote O'Day on X after previously calling out Combs' alleged mistreatment of women including herself.

O'Day's connection to Combs stems from their time together in the music group Danity Kane, which Combs formed on MTV's Making the Band in 2005. Despite achieving success with hit singles like Show Stopper and Damaged, tension between the women and Combs led to O'Day and another member being removed from the lineup in 2008.

O'Day also issued a cautionary note for those triggered by graphic content to exercise discretion and extended prayers to all of Combs' alleged victims, including Ventura and Combs' late ex, Kim Porter.

The release of the surveillance video by CNN on May 17 corroborates Ventura's previous allegations against Combs, which were outlined in a lawsuit filed in November 2023 and subsequently settled. The footage captures Combs grabbing, shoving, and kicking Ventura in a harrowing sequence of events.

According to the lawsuit, Ventura accused Combs of rape, sex trafficking, and domestic violence, alleging that he subjected her to physical and verbal abuse while intoxicated. The settlement reached between the parties was characterised by Combs' lawyer as not an admission of wrongdoing.

The disturbing nature of the video has prompted widespread condemnation of Combs from both the public and celebrities like 50 Cent, Emily Ratajkowski, and Aubrey O'Day denouncing his actions as unacceptable.