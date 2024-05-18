Photo: Jessica Biel reveals big confession about Justin Timberlake pregnancy

Jessica Biel talked about the hard time that she went through while conceiving her children with Justin Timberlake.

As fans will know, the acting sensation has written a new book, A Kids Book About Periods, which revolves around destigmatizing the conversation around menstruation with your younger ones.

Getting candid about this topic, Jessica revealed in a recent conversation with People Magazine, “I was probably in my 30s when I was married and we were thinking about trying to start a family, and that's when all these questions came up. It wasn't as easy as I thought it was going to be.”

For those unversed, Jessica is the mother to two sons Silas, and Finneas, with Justin.

Jessica also shared, “When I was in that phase of my life where I was really trying to build my family, I was shocked at how little I knew. I mean, I knew the basics. I'd been dealing with the basics forever. But as I got older, things were changing and my cycle was different and I wasn't getting pregnant.”

“What was going on? And I had a lot of trouble the second time getting pregnant as well. I didn't know where to turn. And I kept coming up on people who I knew, loved and admired and respected, who also had questions. It just kept in my mind going, ‘How is it possible that all of us have all these questions?’" she added.

“I thought it was just me, I thought I was this idiot,” Jessica declared and concluding by saying, “And then it just kind of became clear that a lot of us don't know enough about our bodies.”