Prince Harry, Meghan ‘bringing drama' to look good for King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are adamant on getting into the good books of King Charles.



The Duke of Sussex, who was recently denied a netting with King Charles during his visit to the UK, wants to win over his father.

His Majesty, however, holds his peace close to heart. Royal expert told The Mirror: "Harry's made his bed.”

He added: "I'm an advocate for protecting your peace, and if this young man is bringing the drama, then good on King Charles for giving him the space he needs to grow. King Charles just wants to have his peace... He doesn't want to argue."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.