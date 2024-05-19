 

Kate Middleton receives new honour at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton had shared the photo, taken by Paolo Roversi, ahead of her 40th birthday in 2022

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Kate Middleton receives new honour at Buckingham Palace

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a new honour at Buckingham Palace amid her cancer treatment.

According to a report by the Time, the Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography exhibition opened on Friday, May 17 at the King’s Gallery in Buckingham Palace.

It features a poignant portrait of Kate Middleton, captured by Paolo Roversi, and was originally shared ahead of the royal’s 40th birthday in 2022.

Kate Middleton receives new honour at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate had shared the photo with caption “Delighted to share a new portrait of The Duchess ahead of her 40th birthday tomorrow.

“This is one of three new portraits which will enter the permanent collection of the @NPGLondon, of which The Duchess is Patron.”

Earlier, palace announced on Friday, “Never-before-seen portraits of the Royal Family, including a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne photographed by the future Lord Snowdon, will go on display today at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography charts the evolution of royal portrait photography from the 1920s to the present day through more than 150 items from the Royal Collection and Royal Archives.

