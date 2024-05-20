King Charles sends clear message to Meghan Markle, Harry amid rift?

King Charles has seemingly sent a clear and meaningful message to his younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle amid their rift with the royal family and following their Nigeria trip.



The palace shared King Charles message on its official website to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino.

In his powerful message, the monarch subtly mentions Harry, Meghan, Kate Middleton, Prince William and others ‘our generations’, saying “the rights and freedoms we enjoy today were won at a great cost, and bring with them great responsibilities.”

King Charles message reads, “Coming together to honour the fallen on this hallowed ground, reminds us that the rights and freedoms we enjoy today were won at a great cost, and bring with them great responsibilities for our generations and those yet unborn. Such sacrifice can never be forgotten.”



King Charles went on saying “On behalf of my wife and myself, I send special warmest wishes and prayers on this solemn occasion of remembrance and commemoration.”