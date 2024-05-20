 

King Charles sends clear message to Meghan Markle, Harry amid rift?

King Charles message comes days after Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly left the monarch furious with their Nigeria trip

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

King Charles sends clear message to Meghan Markle, Harry amid rift?

King Charles has seemingly sent a clear and meaningful message to his younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle amid their rift with the royal family and following their Nigeria trip.

The palace shared King Charles message on its official website to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino.

In his powerful message, the monarch subtly mentions Harry, Meghan, Kate Middleton, Prince William and others ‘our generations’, saying “the rights and freedoms we enjoy today were won at a great cost, and bring with them great responsibilities.”

King Charles sends clear message to Meghan Markle, Harry amid rift?

King Charles message reads, “Coming together to honour the fallen on this hallowed ground, reminds us that the rights and freedoms we enjoy today were won at a great cost, and bring with them great responsibilities for our generations and those yet unborn. Such sacrifice can never be forgotten.”

King Charles went on saying “On behalf of my wife and myself, I send special warmest wishes and prayers on this solemn occasion of remembrance and commemoration.”

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 6th wedding anniversary amid royal family snub
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 6th wedding anniversary amid royal family snub
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage NOT over yet but ‘tensions are high'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage NOT over yet but ‘tensions are high'
King Charles ‘absolute priority' is unity of monarchy: Expert
King Charles ‘absolute priority' is unity of monarchy: Expert
Prince Harry ‘rushed into marriage' with Meghan Markle: Expert
Prince Harry ‘rushed into marriage' with Meghan Markle: Expert
Prince Harry branded ‘unsuccessful as a man' on wedding anniversary
Prince Harry branded ‘unsuccessful as a man' on wedding anniversary
Princess Diana would have ‘protected' Prince Harry from Meghan: Expert
Princess Diana would have ‘protected' Prince Harry from Meghan: Expert
Prince Harry let ‘nerves take control' on wedding day with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry let ‘nerves take control' on wedding day with Meghan Markle
Prince William pranked ‘madly in love' Prince Harry, Meghan on wedding day
Prince William pranked ‘madly in love' Prince Harry, Meghan on wedding day
Prince William, Kate Middleton love spread like ‘wildfires' during Scotland days
Prince William, Kate Middleton love spread like ‘wildfires' during Scotland days
King Charles warned after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'very dangerous' move
King Charles warned after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'very dangerous' move
Meghan Markle desperate to gaslight and be a leading actor video
Meghan Markle desperate to gaslight and be a leading actor
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles meaningful message
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles meaningful message