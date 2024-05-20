 

Drake loses big after Kendrick Lamar 'beats' him

Drake loses a bet on a boxing match as he allegedly lost to Kendrick Lamar in a feud

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

After a reported loss to Kendrick Lamar, Drake suffered another blow after his bet on Tyson Fury ended in a loss.

In a key heavyweight match in Saudi Arabia, the favourite British boxer was pitted against Oleksandr Usyk.  

The Toronto rap star, whom Kendrick rapped, has a gambling addiction in Meet The Grahams, wagered $565,000 on the 35-year-old for a winning price of $1 million.

However, the Ukrainian boxer won in a split decision, continuing the losing streak of Drizzy in sports betting as to what many referred to as the 'Drake curse.'

Kendrick, meanwhile, seemed to be rewarded himself after—hailed by some being the winner of a feud with Drake—by buying a property at double the market price.

The mansion is located in his hometown in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.

It is reported the deal is on the verge of completion as the DNA rapper is said to dole out $40 million on the 16,000-square-foot property, which was previously brought in $19.5 million.

