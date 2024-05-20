 

Kevin Costner slams doubters as 'Horizon' premieres

Kevin Costner opens up about the struggle he faced over securing the funding for 'Horizon'

May 20, 2024

Many questioned Kevin Costner's new film Horizon: An American Saga. But, after a well-received premiere at the Cannes Festival, he is hitting back at them.

During the press conference, the Grammy winner was asked about the sceptics who were reluctant to fund his project.

"I don't know why it was so hard," he said after mortgaging his ranch to finance the over $100 million movie.

He continued, "You saw the movie. I don't know why it was so hard to get people to believe in the movie that I wanted to make."

Describing further the merits of the film, he said, "You know, I don't think my movie is better than anybody else's movie, but I don't think anybody else's movie is better than mine. I don't go out into the world with something I don't think is good."

"I've knocked on every door to help," he shared. "Oh come on, I have a picture. Come get your checkbook out. Let's talk money!"

Horizon is made up of four parts, and the first one will hit the theatres on June 28.

