 

This prominent athlete to miss Paris Olympics 2024

Athlete suffered knee injury in January while training

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Top Australian athlete to miss Paris Olympics. — Reuters

Authorities in Australia revealed that the national professional women’s footballer Sam Kerr will not be participating in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, happening in the French Capital.

The speculations of whether Sam Kerr would play or not were silenced by Football Australia (FA) Tuesday by announcing the squad for a series against China which is slated on May 31, in Adelaide.

The reason behind the Women's Super League club Chelsea’s striker was not participating because she had suffered a knee injuries which was termed serious.

The 30-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury at a training camp in Morocco in January.

Sam Kerr confirmed to be unavailable for selection for Paris Olympics 2024. — Reuters 

FA said in a statement: “Attacker Amy Sayer (ACL) and forward Sam Kerr (ACL) remain on the sidelines with long term injuries.”

“Kerr and Sayer will continue their rehabilitation programmes in their home club environments and subsequently will not be available for selection for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

When is Paris Olympics 2024?

France had been preparing to host the Paris Olympics 2024 where thousands of sportspeople are set to meet each other for the biggest-ever Summer Games in July.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 is scheduled on July 26.

The first competitions of the Paris Olympics 2024 will commence with group-stage matches in men's soccer and rugby on July 24.

Other sports activities will also start the following day but the formal commencement will take place on July 26.

What is schedule of Paris Olympics 2024?

The games will formally start on July 26 and conclude on August 11.

Here are some events at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

  • July 30: Women's gymnastics (team final)
  • August 1: Women's gymnastics (individual all-around final)
  • August 4: Men's track and field (100-meter final)
  • August 10: Men's basketball (gold-medal game); Women's soccer (gold-medal game)
  • August 11: Women's basketball (gold-medal game)
