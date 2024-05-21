 

WATCH: Georgina Rodriguez shares fun moment of Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter

Spanish influencer shares another video of her gymnastics-loving daughter

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez shared a reel capturing a fun moment of their gymnastics-loving daughter, who can be seen perofrming a cute somersault after jumping off a springboard.

Georgina Rodriguez, who is also a Spanish influencer, keeps uploading such posts on Instagram sharing moments of her family with her fans.

A new story of the 30-year-old Argentine-born showed a slow-motion video of her daughter who can be seen running toward the jumping area where she was pulled up by a spring board, and somersaulted before standing back facing her mother.

The video also showed her daughter coming back from the springboard and the video turning to normal.

This is not the first time, Rodriguez shared her moments.

Earlier this month, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner shared a cute update on Instagram showing her daughter performing a gymnastic act and then falling on the ground.

The influencer shared Alana Martina's somersaulting with the help of an apparent supervisor.

The video showed that the six-year-old girl carried out an acrobatic movement before cleaning the floor with her hand before rolling and falling on the ground.

She was also seen standing up again with a cute smile on her face.

The last child of the Portuguese footballer with the Argentine-born partner came into life in 2022 named Bella.

PAK vs ENG: What options Babar XI have to impact host's firepower?
PAK vs ENG: What options Babar XI have to impact host's firepower?
Pakistan going into World Cup 2024 with 'good combination': Younis Khan
Pakistan going into World Cup 2024 with 'good combination': Younis Khan
What did Portuguese manager reveal about Cristiano Ronaldo?
What did Portuguese manager reveal about Cristiano Ronaldo?
Cristiano Ronaldo honours this player on his retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo honours this player on his retirement
WNBA star Catlin Clark makes big revelations about herself after defeat
WNBA star Catlin Clark makes big revelations about herself after defeat
This prominent athlete to miss Paris Olympics 2024
This prominent athlete to miss Paris Olympics 2024
Record number of spectators flock to watch Pakistan vs England Women's T20Is
Record number of spectators flock to watch Pakistan vs England Women's T20Is
Will Viv Richards serve as Green Shirts' mentor during T20 World Cup 2024?
Will Viv Richards serve as Green Shirts' mentor during T20 World Cup 2024?
Lionel Messi to join Argentina for Copa America friendlies next month
Lionel Messi to join Argentina for Copa America friendlies next month
Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen
Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen
Jason Kelce's daughter unimpressed by Philadelphia Eagles mascot
Jason Kelce's daughter unimpressed by Philadelphia Eagles mascot
Red-ball coach Jason Gillispie arriving in Pakistan soon
Red-ball coach Jason Gillispie arriving in Pakistan soon