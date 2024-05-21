 

What did Portuguese manager reveal about Cristiano Ronaldo?

Portuguese forward dubbed "player in need" by national manager

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo to play European Championship for record sixth time. — Reuters 

Portuguese football manager Roberto Martinez made new revelations about the star forward Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the European Championship 2024, taking place in Germany this summer.

The Portuguese international was listed on the list of players that are slated to appear for the continental game that is commencing in June and concluding in mid-July.

Upon being asked about the highest international goal scorer, Martinez said: "Regarding Cristiano, it's better to talk about the data."

The 39-year-old player has the highest number of 891 goals on his name.

Martinez said Tuesday: "He is a player who scores 42 goals in 42 games for his club, and this shows his continuity and physical ability to always be fit, in addition to the quality he has in front of goal that we really like and need."

Roberto Martinez reveals 26-member squad of Portugal ahead of Euro 2024. — Reuters 

According to an ESPN report, Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias are also among the nine Premier League footballers on the list. Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot were also on the list.

The 50-year-old Spanish manager noted: "We have a very interesting dressing room because we have players from different generations."

"We have a good mix of experience and youngsters. It's a list of 26 players that will give a good response."

Portugal Euro 2024 squad

Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota,Francisco Conceição, Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leão

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, João Neves, João Palhinha, Otávio, Rúben Neves, Vitinha

Defenders: António Silva, Danilo Pereira, Diogo Dalot, Gonçalo Inácio, João Cancelo, Nélson Semedo, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Rúben Dias

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, José Sá, Rui Patrício

PAK vs ENG: What options Babar XI have to impact host's firepower?
PAK vs ENG: What options Babar XI have to impact host's firepower?
Pakistan going into World Cup 2024 with 'good combination': Younis Khan
Pakistan going into World Cup 2024 with 'good combination': Younis Khan
WATCH: Georgina Rodriguez shares fun moment of Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter
WATCH: Georgina Rodriguez shares fun moment of Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter
Cristiano Ronaldo honours this player on his retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo honours this player on his retirement
WNBA star Catlin Clark makes big revelations about herself after defeat
WNBA star Catlin Clark makes big revelations about herself after defeat
This prominent athlete to miss Paris Olympics 2024
This prominent athlete to miss Paris Olympics 2024
Record number of spectators flock to watch Pakistan vs England Women's T20Is
Record number of spectators flock to watch Pakistan vs England Women's T20Is
Will Viv Richards serve as Green Shirts' mentor during T20 World Cup 2024?
Will Viv Richards serve as Green Shirts' mentor during T20 World Cup 2024?
Lionel Messi to join Argentina for Copa America friendlies next month
Lionel Messi to join Argentina for Copa America friendlies next month
Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen
Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen
Jason Kelce's daughter unimpressed by Philadelphia Eagles mascot
Jason Kelce's daughter unimpressed by Philadelphia Eagles mascot
Red-ball coach Jason Gillispie arriving in Pakistan soon
Red-ball coach Jason Gillispie arriving in Pakistan soon