What did Portuguese manager reveal about Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo to play European Championship for record sixth time. — Reuters

Portuguese football manager Roberto Martinez made new revelations about the star forward Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the European Championship 2024, taking place in Germany this summer.

The Portuguese international was listed on the list of players that are slated to appear for the continental game that is commencing in June and concluding in mid-July.

Upon being asked about the highest international goal scorer, Martinez said: "Regarding Cristiano, it's better to talk about the data."

The 39-year-old player has the highest number of 891 goals on his name.

Martinez said Tuesday: "He is a player who scores 42 goals in 42 games for his club, and this shows his continuity and physical ability to always be fit, in addition to the quality he has in front of goal that we really like and need."

Roberto Martinez reveals 26-member squad of Portugal ahead of Euro 2024. — Reuters

According to an ESPN report, Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias are also among the nine Premier League footballers on the list. Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot were also on the list.

The 50-year-old Spanish manager noted: "We have a very interesting dressing room because we have players from different generations."

"We have a good mix of experience and youngsters. It's a list of 26 players that will give a good response."

Portugal Euro 2024 squad

Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota,Francisco Conceição, Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leão



Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, João Neves, João Palhinha, Otávio, Rúben Neves, Vitinha

Defenders: António Silva, Danilo Pereira, Diogo Dalot, Gonçalo Inácio, João Cancelo, Nélson Semedo, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Rúben Dias

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, José Sá, Rui Patrício