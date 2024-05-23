 

'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery recalls confusing moment with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift expressed her admiration for Joe Keery's track 'End Of Beginning'

May 23, 2024

Joe Keery, famed for his role as Steve Harrington in Netflix series Stranger Things addressed speculations about a potential collaboration with Taylor Swift.

During his podcast appearance on The Spout Podcast, Keery, who also ventures into music under the name Djo, clarified the speculations.

The rumours began after Keery and the Blank Space hitmaker were spotted leaving the same recording studio in New York City last June.

However, the actor revealed that Swift had simply expressed her admiration for his track End Of Beginning.

"I just happened to be there the day that she was there... and she’s really nice. I mean, I’ve met her a couple of times. Before anything happened with this track, she said, ‘Hey, I really love that track of yours, ‘End Of Beginning,’" he said.

Keery continued, "She just said she had heard the song and, you know, obviously I’m like, ‘What? You heard that song? How the hell did you hear that song?’"

"But she’s like a music lover, really,” he said. “And she’s also so hip to new music and things that are coming out. And so, I guess it’s not shocking to me because she’s like a big fan of music and just digs around and finds stuff... So, somehow it came across her desk, and she listened to it and then said that she liked it. Really, really nice of her," he added.

Previously during The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Keery recounted the confusion among fans, stating, "that was a very confusing day because I was just in there with John, minding my own business, not doing anything, and then I walked out the door, and it was like 1,000 people were standing out there."

