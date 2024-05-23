Courteney Cox recreates hilarious 'Friends' scene

Courteney Cox recently recreated one of her hilarious scenes from Friends.

Channeling her Monica Geller character, the 59-year-old actress joked about the humidity in Miami and took back her followers to the sitcom episode The One in Barbados Part.

The season 9 chapter shows the friends group going on a vacation to Barbados where Monica’s hair stays humongously frizzy due to “the humidity.”

Taking to her Instagram account, Courteney can be seen opening the door to her balcony and saying, “I love Miami,” and then as soon as she steps outside, her hair transforms into voluminous curls, making her mouth her famous dialogue from the show, “'It's the humidity!”

Her funny reel comes after she marked the show’s 20th anniversary with an interview with CBS Sunday Morning where she also talked about her late co-star Matthew Perry.

Courteney revealed that her on-screen husband visits her often and that she can feel his spirit around.

“I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that. I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us. I do sense — I sense Matthew’s around for sure,” she explained.