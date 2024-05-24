 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threaten William and Kate's future in Royal family

By
May 24, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have threatened Prince William and Kate Middleton’s future in the Royal family following their successful trip to Nigeria.

William, the Prince of Wales, was blindsided by the Sussexes after their ‘faux-royal’ tour to Nigeria went successful as he believes he cannot complete with them in absence of Kate.

According to a recent report by The Mirror, the Prince and Princess of Wales are “terrified” that Harry and Meghan will become the “public face of the Royal family.”

With Kate battling with an undisclosed form of cancer, William does not find himself in a position to take on international trips and this gives the Sussexes a golden chance to shine.

Speaking on the matter, Tom Quinn said, "The senior royals, especially William and Kate, are terrified of one thing above all others: that Harry and Meghan will continue to organise trips across the world until they are seen as the public face of the royal family."

"The fear is made worse because William knows that with his wife stricken with cancer he cannot compete and he can’t stop the Meghan and Harry rollercoaster,” he added.

He also revealed that not only William but King Charles was also upset after Harry and Meghan were treated as royals during their Nigeria tour.

“What's really upset the applecart is the fact that the Nigerians treated Meghan and Harry as if they too thought this was an official tour,” he explained.

