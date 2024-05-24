T20 World Cup 2024: PCB chief ‘stops' team announcement

 
Sohail Imran

May 24, 2024

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Friday stopped the announcement of the team for T20 World Cup 2024, sources told Geo News.

According to sources, Mohsin Naqvi expressed his displeasure over the selection process and barred the selectors from announcing the squad until all the procedures were completed.

“The PCB chief didn’t object to the names of the players but expressed his displeasure with the selectors for not holding meetings to discuss the players,” the channel reported citing unnamed sources.

According to them, Mohsin Naqvi has sought a response from the selection committee through a letter as he wasn’t provided minutes of the meeting on which he took notice of the matter.

The sources said the team for the T20 World Cup will be announced in the next two to three hours after fulfilling requirements.

It is important to note that May 25 is the last day to announce the squad for the mega ICC event and the board has finalised the names of players.

