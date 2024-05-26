Jennifer Lopez visits Netflix Billboard post 'Atlas' premiere

Jennifer Lopez just teamed up with Netflix as her latest film, Atlas, premiered on the platform.

The 54-year-old This Is Me… Now hitmaker took to her official Instagram account to upload a clip of her in front of Netflix’s billboard in Los Angeles where the streaming service asked the public to not mess with her.

In the clip, uploaded on Friday, May 24, that begins with Lopez driving a car, she said, “So a bunch of people were messaging me yesterday telling me about this billboard that Netflix put up for Atlas. So I want to go see it for myself.”

“Okay, here it is!” Lopez, who is also addressed as JLO, exclaimed, as she saw the billboard from the window of her car.

In the immediate next second, the video cuts to the Netflix display that read in the all-capital letters, “DON’T F WITH JLO.”

At the ending seconds of the video, Jennifer Lopez told all her followers with a smile, “And just a little friendly reminder from over there,” with the “DON’T F WITH JLO” billboard visible in the background.