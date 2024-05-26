Paris Hilton shares glimpses into her family vacation

Paris Hilton documented her voyage to Hawaii with adorable clips of Pheonix and London.



On Saturday, May 25, the 43-year-old socialite took to her Instagram account and posted videos of her one-year-old son Pheonix, and 6-month-old daughter London, riding a private jet to their vacation stop.

Paris began with giving a tour of the private plane she and her family were taking on their trip to Hawaii.

In the series of her story, she can be seen seated by the window with London resting on her lap.



Paris flaunted a casual look, wearing a pink jacket and a grey T-shirt paired with a light blue bucket hat and neon pink sweatpants.

London was wearing a pink floral romper and tucked up to her mother while wrapped in a pink blanket.

Another story features Pheonix sleeping in his car seat with his blanket wrapped around him with text, ‘Phoenix's Burrito Blanket' printed on it.





Hilton’s brother Barron Hilton and his wife Tessa Hilton also joined Paris along with their daughter Milou Alizée Hilton.

Moreover, upon their arrival at the resort, Paris showed off the luxurious hotel they are staying in.

She also uploaded a clip of her husband Carter Reum wearing a black shirt and a pair of black sweatpants while carrying little Phoenix.





She concluded her stories, with a clip of London resting on a bed of their luxurious Hawaiian resort and Pheonix playing around in the same room.





It’s pertinent to mention that Paris welcomed her son, Phoenix with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate on January 16, 2023.

Less than a year later, they expanded their family with their daughter London, once again via surrogacy.