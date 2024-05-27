Nicki Minaj breaks silence following Amsterdam arrest

Nicki Minaj has finally broken her silence after being arrested at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Saturday, May 25, for possession of soft drugs.

Taking to her X account on Sunday, the rapper shared her side of the story after apologizing to fans for canceling her Live show in Manchester.

In her post, the Super Bass hitmaker revealed that she sat "in a jail cell for 5-6 hours.”

She wrote: "That's why they had to do the big song & dance b/c they knew I'd still find a way to perform even if it came down to my last 90 mins in the building which would have been until 1130pm. The building was willing to go past 11pm. So grateful to them for that."

"So they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight. I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time. I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn't believe it if I told you. I'll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho,” the 41-year-old added.

Shutting down the assertion, Nicki claimed it was an attempt to 'sabotage' her.



"Told you, it's to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest,” the Barbie World singer penned.