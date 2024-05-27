 
Geo News

Nicki Minaj breaks silence following Amsterdam arrest

Nicki Minaj claims her arrest was an attempt to 'sabotage' her

By
Web Desk

May 27, 2024

Nicki Minaj breaks silence following Amsterdam arrest
Nicki Minaj breaks silence following Amsterdam arrest

Nicki Minaj has finally broken her silence after being arrested at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Saturday, May 25, for possession of soft drugs.

Taking to her X account on Sunday, the rapper shared her side of the story after apologizing to fans for canceling her Live show in Manchester.

In her post, the Super Bass hitmaker revealed that she sat "in a jail cell for 5-6 hours.”

She wrote: "That's why they had to do the big song & dance b/c they knew I'd still find a way to perform even if it came down to my last 90 mins in the building which would have been until 1130pm. The building was willing to go past 11pm. So grateful to them for that."

"So they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight. I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time. I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn't believe it if I told you. I'll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho,” the 41-year-old added.

Shutting down the assertion, Nicki claimed it was an attempt to 'sabotage' her.

"Told you, it's to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest,” the Barbie World singer penned.

Glen Powell recalls 'Spy Kids 3' role: 'One of the best days'
Glen Powell recalls 'Spy Kids 3' role: 'One of the best days'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry celebrates the arrival of fourth child
Stephen, Ayesha Curry celebrates the arrival of fourth child
Cold Play surprises fans with Sabrina Carpenter duet at Big Weekend
Cold Play surprises fans with Sabrina Carpenter duet at Big Weekend
Kim Kardashian feels like 'easy target' after Tom Brady 'Netflix' roast?
Kim Kardashian feels like 'easy target' after Tom Brady 'Netflix' roast?
From Sharon Osbourne to Amy Schumer; expert warns Hollywood against Ozempic
From Sharon Osbourne to Amy Schumer; expert warns Hollywood against Ozempic
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls first day at 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls first day at 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Sophia Bush reacts to engagement rumors
Sophia Bush reacts to engagement rumors
Tom Holland wows supporters outside 'Romeo and Juliet' performance
Tom Holland wows supporters outside 'Romeo and Juliet' performance
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox honor 'special soul' with wood-carved boat
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox honor 'special soul' with wood-carved boat
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Netflix's warning ahead of 'Atlas' release
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Netflix's warning ahead of 'Atlas' release
Riley Keough recalls first 'amazing' meeting with husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Riley Keough recalls first 'amazing' meeting with husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Olivia Rodrigo rocks nautical chic look in Amsterdam: See photos
Olivia Rodrigo rocks nautical chic look in Amsterdam: See photos